Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 15,145 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1,582.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,368. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.29 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.53.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

