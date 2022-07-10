Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 4,853 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $263.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.07.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

