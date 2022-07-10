Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 5,811 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,917. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

