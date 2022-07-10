Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.50) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.81) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.67) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.25) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.56) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.25) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €5.53 ($5.76) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($11.77) and a one year high of €16.74 ($17.44). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.06.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.