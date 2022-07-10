Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($187.50) to €175.00 ($182.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($208.33) to €185.00 ($192.71) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.4592 per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

