Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)

Research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$17.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 156.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.90.

Shares of TSE SKE traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.62. The company had a trading volume of 94,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,930. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of C$6.48 and a twelve month high of C$17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$461.81 million and a PE ratio of -3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.24.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

