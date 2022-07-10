Scotiabank Cuts Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$3.00

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMMC. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a C$5.90 price target for the company. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$5.50 target price (down previously from C$6.00) on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.46.

TSE:CMMC opened at C$1.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.16. The company has a market cap of C$357.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.47 and a 52 week high of C$4.38.

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,325,229.16. Also, Senior Officer Letitia Wong purchased 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$779,625. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,820.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

