Scotiabank Trims Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Target Price to C$37.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LIF. TD Securities dropped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eight Capital lowered Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.17.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

LIF stock opened at C$27.81 on Thursday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$25.82 and a twelve month high of C$51.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$31.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 4.99.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$54.16 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.6199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.74%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.