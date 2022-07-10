ScPrime (SCP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,560.00

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $9,560.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004227 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,268,437 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.