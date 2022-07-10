Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Raised to GBX 2,779

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,551 ($30.89) to GBX 2,779 ($33.65) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SHEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,975 ($36.03) price objective on Shell in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,045 ($24.76) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,779 ($33.65) price objective on Shell in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) price objective on Shell in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($36.33) price objective on Shell in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,792.55 ($33.82).
Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,043.50 ($24.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,247.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.78). The company has a market cap of £150.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 892.36.
Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
