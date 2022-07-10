Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $323.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 29.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,862,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

