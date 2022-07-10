Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,477 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after buying an additional 308,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $390.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,757,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,517. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

