Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) is Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 986,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,953 shares during the period. Sonos accounts for about 2.0% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Sonos worth $27,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 71.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Sonos by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,633.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,172,434.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,087 shares of company stock worth $5,601,859. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.88. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $42.57.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

