SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 427,918.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,467 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $41.53. 3,107,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,325,412. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $46.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.