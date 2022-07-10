SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNK. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 49,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,678,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,263,556. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.39. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

