SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $45.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.