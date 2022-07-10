SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Key Financial Inc owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.35. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

