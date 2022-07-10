Splintershards (SPS) Trading 4.8% Lower This Week

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $35.53 million and approximately $451,270.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001155 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002359 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00100308 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010415 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000445 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 853,909,483 coins and its circulating supply is 760,787,365 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

