Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $84.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Square from $182.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.00.

NYSE SQ opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.77 and a beta of 2.45. Square has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,601 shares of company stock valued at $16,801,892. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in Square by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its holdings in Square by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 7.2% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

