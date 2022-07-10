StaFi Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.48 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. StaFi has a total market cap of $19.93 million and $1.48 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StaFi has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00091488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00017062 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00252577 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00045432 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008646 BTC.

About StaFi

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

