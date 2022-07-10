Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.10 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $69.97 million and approximately $12.10 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,550,753,612 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

