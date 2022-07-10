Stantec Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a report issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.25.

TSE STN opened at C$58.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.27. Stantec has a one year low of C$53.12 and a one year high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of C$6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.60.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

About Stantec (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.