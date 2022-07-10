Status (SNT) Market Cap Tops $104.02 Million

Status (SNT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Status has a market capitalization of $104.02 million and $6.37 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can currently be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Status Coin Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

