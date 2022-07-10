Stellar 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $143.18 Million (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Stellar has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.68 billion and approximately $143.18 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,076,250,546 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

