Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 10th (AFRM, BDX, DMZPY, EDVGF, HTA, LEVI, MAT, NC, NWS, UPST)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, July 10th:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY)

was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $19.00.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

