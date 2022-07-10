StockNews.com Downgrades Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Hold

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

CPRI has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $43.04 on Friday. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Capri by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capri by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

