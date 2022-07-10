StockNews.com Downgrades Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Hold

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

PLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

PLAY opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $26,260.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

