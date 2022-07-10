StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $86.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.78. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis bought 32,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $54,164.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,164.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

