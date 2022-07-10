StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $0.75 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $107.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

About Cheetah Mobile (Get Rating)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.