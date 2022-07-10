StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.94 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%. Research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

