StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $18.75.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.94 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%. Research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ESSA Bancorp (Get Rating)
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
