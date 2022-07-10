StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK opened at $6.06 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.26 million, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,249.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,010,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 115,338 shares in the company, valued at $692,028. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,583 shares of company stock worth $189,278. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

