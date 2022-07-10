StockNews.com Lowers QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.53 million, a PE ratio of 151.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.51 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director James R. Simons bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,841 shares in the company, valued at $447,064.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 64,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 18,073 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

