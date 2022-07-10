StockNews.com Upgrades Eaton (NYSE:ETN) to Buy

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ETN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.87.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $127.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.43.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

