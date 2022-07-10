Stone House Investment Management LLC Buys 256 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $63.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average is $70.94. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

