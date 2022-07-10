Stone House Investment Management LLC Purchases 16,716 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 414.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. TNF LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.39 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.75.

