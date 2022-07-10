Stone House Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,705 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,159,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $10,272,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $5,533,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UJAN stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31.

