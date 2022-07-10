Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 26,739 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,739 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average is $122.18. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.