Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 553 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X comprises 0.2% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPXL. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 28.7% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 54.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Shares of SPXL opened at $71.63 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $147.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.85.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

