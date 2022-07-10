Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUBCY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 from 113.00 to 112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Subsea 7’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

