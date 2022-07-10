Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SMU.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.25.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.00.

