Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.11. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $8.39.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%. The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter.
About Summit Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
