Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.25.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $160.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $148.64 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 658.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

