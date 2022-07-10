Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.23.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Desjardins dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.68%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

