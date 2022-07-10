Sun (New) (SUN) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sun (New) (SUN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $59.48 million and approximately $19.64 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00134857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,788.79 or 0.99977543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

