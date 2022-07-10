Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.63 Million

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.63 million and $2.24 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 620,387,166 coins and its circulating supply is 360,695,583 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

