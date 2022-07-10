SuperFarm Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.84 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a market cap of $50.42 million and approximately $12.84 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002057 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.