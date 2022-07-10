Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Target Price to $84.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.87.

CP opened at $72.18 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

