Susquehanna Cuts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $275.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $290.88.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC opened at $226.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.70. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $219.31 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.