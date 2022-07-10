Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SVNLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Danske raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

