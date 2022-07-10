Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TAIT stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

